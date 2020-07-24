MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G processor launched with support for 64MP camera, 90Hz display

Taiwan-based semiconductor manufacturer MediaTek has launched a new Dimensity 720 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones. Dimensity 720 is MediaTek’s second mid-range chipset for 5G smartphones after the Dimensity 820 processor launched in May.

Dimensity 720 is based on a 7nm fabrication and features the most power-efficient 5G modem in its class. With two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores operating at 2GHz in the octa-core CPU, the chipset improves the responsiveness of applications for fluid user experience.

Dimensity 720 also packs an Arm Mali G57 class GPU, fast LPDDR4X memory and universal flash storage (UFS) 2.2 for fast read/write speeds.

The mid-range 5G chipset is built with MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology which uses both network and content awareness intelligence to manage the modem's operating mode in real-time to extend battery life. The chipset also integrates multimedia, connectivity and imaging features for overall better user experience.

Also read: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G processor launch could pave the way for 5G budget smartphones in India

MediaTek Dimensity 720 features support for 90Hz high frame-rate displays. The 5G mid-range processor also comes with MiraVision HDR10+ video playback that supports a variety of video features including dynamic range remapping.

Smartphones running on MediaTek Dimensity 720 can also use a 64MP or 20+16MP dual cameras, coupled with a range of AI-camera enhancements powered by MediaTek’s integrated APU (AI Processing Unit).

Lastly, Dimensity 720 also comes with an integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW) to minimise the power consumption of always-on voice assistants, and dual-mic noise suppression so voice assistants can hear users more clearly even in noisy environments. It supports both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) sub-6GHz networks.