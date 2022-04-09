MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC based on TSMC's 6nm process launched

MediaTek has launched a new chipset under the radar. The Media Dimensity 1300 mobile platform is based on TSMC's 6nm process and will show up on the more premium mid-range smartphones in 2022, possibly starting with the next OnePlus Nord (Nord 2T / Nord 3) smartphone.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC features an octa-core processor with four Cortex-A78 cores, one of which is an Ultra core running at up to 3.0GHz and three of which are Super cores running at up to 2.6GHz. Additionally, there are four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz.

For graphics, the Dimensity 1300 uses a 9-core Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The new chip will also support displays with a refresh rate up to 165Hz and resolution up to Full HD+ (2520 x 1080 pixels). The MediaTek chipset can be paired with up to 16GB of 4266Mbps LPDDR4x RAM. It will also support UFS 3.1 storage standards.

The image signal processor (ISP) on the new MediaTek chipset supports up to a 200 MP camera. The Dimensity 1300 chip also supports multi-person portrait mode video and 4K HDR video. The chip also supports MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology.

Connectivity options on the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC include Wi-Fi 6, GNSS L1 + L5, and Bluetooth 5.2. HyperBoost 5.0 features AI-VRS graphics enhancement, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Hybrid 2.0, and Bluetooth LE Audio technology support. It also supports 5G call, data concurrency support, and a multi-touch boost for increased touchscreen responsiveness.