MediaTek Dimensity 1080 6nm SoC launched with improved camera support and better performance

MediaTek has officially unveiled a new chipset for mid-range smartphones. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC succeeds the Dimensity 920 chip, bringing improved performance, camera support, and battery efficiency.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset is built on the 6nm process node. It features an octa-core CPU with two Cortex-A78 cores that are clocked at 2.6GHz, while the rest of the cluster includes six Cortex A-55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The CPU is paired with a Mali G68 MC4 GPU, the same one found on the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

The new chip brings support for UFS 3.1 storage and LPPDR5 memory standards. The new Dimensity 1080 chip also features the HyperEngine 3.0 to enhance gaming performance. The chipset supports sub-6GHz 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Image Signal Processor (ISP) on the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC is said to support hardware accelerated 4K HDR video encoding. It also features quad-camera support and capable of handling sensors up to 200 MP.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC is expected to make its way on smartphones starting Q4 2022.

According to tipster DigitalChatStation, the Redmi Note 12 and possibly an upcoming Honor device. Additionally, you can expect more manufacturers, including Oppo, Realme, and Vivo to adopt the new chipset in the future.