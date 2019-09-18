App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

McAfee extends relationship with Oracle to deliver SIEM on Cloud

McAfee ESM on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will offer more than 16 times increase in the rate of events ingested.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

McAfee announced an extended relationship with Oracle to deliver security incident and events management (SIEM) performance capabilities in the cloud. This increase in performance enables security operations centre teams to more effectively and cost-efficiently secure enterprise environments against the ever-increasing volume and complexity of threats.

According to an ESG report, four of the top five most-cited security challenges facing organizations were related to managing security infrastructure, while 93 per cent of respondents to a McAfee survey believe the complexity of threats they will face over the next 12 months will increase. These findings highlight the need for organizations to be able to process data faster and manage security systems more efficiently.

McAfee ESM on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will offer more than 16 times increase in the rate of events ingested versus on-premises deployments, designed to deliver up to 500,000 events per second across 600,000 data sources.

Close

“The volume of devices and data feeding into SIEM systems continues to grow, making the challenge facing all enterprises to properly protect themselves more demanding than ever,” said Anand Ramanathan, Vice President of Product Management at McAfee.

related news

Ramanathan said, “Together, the unique attributes of McAfee ESM and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure help customers build a security operations centre that can ingest data or search and scale correlation rules at speeds never before seen on volumes of data sources.”

“Enterprises are accelerating their adoption of the cloud. With more mission-critical workloads and data in the cloud, security is of paramount importance,” said Vinay Kumar, Vice President of Product Management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

“Oracle is excited to work with a cybersecurity leader like McAfee to provide them with exceptional performance in the cloud, beyond what could be achieved on-premises or with other cloud providers. Oracle Cloud's superior performance and flexible architecture are enabling McAfee to deliver enhanced security features and better customer experience,” said Kumar.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 08:41 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.