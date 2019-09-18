McAfee extends relationship with Oracle to deliver SIEM on Cloud

McAfee announced an extended relationship with Oracle to deliver security incident and events management (SIEM) performance capabilities in the cloud. This increase in performance enables security operations centre teams to more effectively and cost-efficiently secure enterprise environments against the ever-increasing volume and complexity of threats.

According to an ESG report, four of the top five most-cited security challenges facing organizations were related to managing security infrastructure, while 93 per cent of respondents to a McAfee survey believe the complexity of threats they will face over the next 12 months will increase. These findings highlight the need for organizations to be able to process data faster and manage security systems more efficiently.

McAfee ESM on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will offer more than 16 times increase in the rate of events ingested versus on-premises deployments, designed to deliver up to 500,000 events per second across 600,000 data sources.

“The volume of devices and data feeding into SIEM systems continues to grow, making the challenge facing all enterprises to properly protect themselves more demanding than ever,” said Anand Ramanathan, Vice President of Product Management at McAfee.

Ramanathan said, “Together, the unique attributes of McAfee ESM and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure help customers build a security operations centre that can ingest data or search and scale correlation rules at speeds never before seen on volumes of data sources.”

“Enterprises are accelerating their adoption of the cloud. With more mission-critical workloads and data in the cloud, security is of paramount importance,” said Vinay Kumar, Vice President of Product Management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.