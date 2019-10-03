McAfee announces product innovations across device to Cloud Expanse

McAfee announced new product innovations to its McAfee MVISION portfolio, a cloud-based product family that allows organizations to deploy security on their terms as they move to the cloud.

The new features and functionality lie within McAfee MVISION Cloud, McAfee MVISION Endpoint, McAfee MVISION EDR and McAfee MVISION ePO, and have been purpose-built to help organizations protect data and stop threats across devices, networks and the cloud.

The biggest issues security practioners face today relate to people, devices and data—for organizations to adopt the cloud with peace of mind, they not only need visibility into their data and applications, but consistent data and threat protection policies wherever their data and applications reside.

The wide dispersion of their data and limited time and resources make this a challenge for most organizations today. With the MVISION portfolio, McAfee is enabling organizations to mount a powerful threat and data-centric defense spanning from device to cloud.