MC Explains| Here is what you can use ChatGPT for

So far, we have talked about ChatGPT, its underlying technology, and potential use cases for businesses. But, what does the chatbot mean for you?

Here are some things you can try out when you get your chance to talk to the super popular AI bot.

Create a Resume and a Cover Letter

We all know it is hard to make resumes look good and even harder to get that exact tone you want on your cover letter.

Well, guess what? ChatGPT can help you with that. It is probably the fastest tool to get that done. There are a few caveats though. You should read it once to make sure it has gotten all the details right, and while you are at it, just clean it up a little.

Create your own MC Explains While this shouldn't be too surprising, you can use ChatGPT as your personal explainer and it will help you understand complex topics and even create pointers that you can refer to. Just like we do...but better? Um...On second thought, scratch that! I think, I made a mistake by putting this on the list. Let's hope my boss doesn't see this *wink*. Write lyrics for your next Karaoke hit So, you just got the garage band back together, and are tired of endless Karaoke sessions of "Mambo No. 5". So, you decide to write the next chart-topper on your own. The only problem is there isn't a single creative brain cell among the guys when it comes to lyrics. So, what do you do? ChatGPT can pen your next hit for you, whether that is the next hood classic or a heavy metal banger, the AI bot has you covered. Just give it some context and watch it go. Get it to write code for you Yup! ChatGPT can help you out with code too. It can generate functional code and even help you clean up, and find problems on your own. It would be wise to exercise some caution while deploying it, unless you want Skynet to suddenly become very real. Just kidding, there is no such thing. No seriously. Write essays with it Because why not? Who knows? You might be the next George Orwell! Lol. Don't get too ahead of yourself though. Talk with it on a boring day While it can do almost anything you want it to, at the end of the day, ChatGPT is a chatbot. Just talk to it, ask it weird questions, try to push its limits, and see where it breaks. It might be just what you need to lighten up a boring day.

