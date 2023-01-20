 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains| Here is what you can use ChatGPT for

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 09:05 PM IST

These are some things you could try out when you get a chance with the super popular AI bot

(Image Courtesy: NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES)

So far, we have talked about ChatGPT, its underlying technology, and potential use cases for businesses. But, what does the chatbot mean for you?

Here are some things you can try out when you get your chance to talk to the super popular AI bot.

Create a Resume and a Cover Letter

We all know it is hard to make resumes look good and even harder to get that exact tone you want on your cover letter.

Well, guess what? ChatGPT can help you with that. It is probably the fastest tool to get that done. There are a few caveats though. You should read it once to make sure it has gotten all the details right, and while you are at it, just clean it up a little.