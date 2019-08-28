App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MatchMove partners with Zenpay Solutions to digitise salary accounts for blue collar segment

Through this partnership, Zenpay Solutions will provide next-generation physical cards that are linked to the employees’ salary accounts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Fintech firm MatchMove has announced a strategic partnership with, Zenpay Solutions, a digitally enabled Salary Account program provider that encourages SMEs and MSMEs to transfer salaries to their workers (blue-collared) via digital payment methods.

Through this partnership, Zenpay Solutions will provide next-generation physical cards that are linked to the employees’ salary accounts. Apart from its aim to strengthen its product portfolio, this partnership with MatchMove will allow Zenpay to significantly enhance the user experience in this category.

Ankit Bhargava, Founder – Zenpay Solutions, said, “The tie-up with MatchMove has helped us enrich our customer experience. The overall process has become much simpler and quicker. With the advanced technology solutions from MatchMove, both employers and employees will be freed from the inefficiencies and risks of cash distribution and handling. Now, they can seamlessly avail the facility of a digital salary account and other benefits.”

Close
Speaking on the development, Kumar Srinivasan, spokesperson of MatchMove Dynamic, added, “It goes without saying that MSMEs form the backbone of every Asian economy, and in this context contributing around 29% to the GDP of India. The financial inclusion of MSME employees, therefore, is imperative for the country’s overall economic growth. Unfortunately, a majority of them don’t even have a bank account, let alone having access to digital wallets or card-based payment solutions. Zenpay Solutions has made significant strides in driving digital payments adoption among MSMEs. We are delighted to extend our support to such a value-driven organization like Zenpay and be part of the country’s journey towards becoming a more financially inclusive society.”

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

