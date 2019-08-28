MatchMove partners with Zenpay Solutions to digitise salary accounts for blue collar segment

Fintech firm MatchMove has announced a strategic partnership with, Zenpay Solutions, a digitally enabled Salary Account program provider that encourages SMEs and MSMEs to transfer salaries to their workers (blue-collared) via digital payment methods.

Through this partnership, Zenpay Solutions will provide next-generation physical cards that are linked to the employees’ salary accounts. Apart from its aim to strengthen its product portfolio, this partnership with MatchMove will allow Zenpay to significantly enhance the user experience in this category.

Ankit Bhargava, Founder – Zenpay Solutions, said, “The tie-up with MatchMove has helped us enrich our customer experience. The overall process has become much simpler and quicker. With the advanced technology solutions from MatchMove, both employers and employees will be freed from the inefficiencies and risks of cash distribution and handling. Now, they can seamlessly avail the facility of a digital salary account and other benefits.”