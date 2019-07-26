MatchMove launches digital payment app building solution for businesses

MatchMove, a FinTech company in South East Asia in the digital payments and next-generation banking space, has announced the launch of MatchMove Lightspeed– a solution that enables businesses to build their own customized digital payment app within minutes. Additionally, enterprises can instantly issue virtual cards and physical cards powered by Visa, Mastercard, and Rupay to their users within 3 business days. These virtual cards and physical cards are accepted at all payment touchpoints.

Designed to enable fast, secure and seamless payments, MatchMove Lightspeed comes with a fully automated framework for fund management, reconciliation, and settlement. This self-service dashboard allows customers to effortlessly manage all aspects of their payment operations. Businesses can also choose to integrate MatchMove Lightspeed into their existing apps to enhance the user experience.

Speaking on the launch, Kumar Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer of MatchMove Dynamic, said, “MatchMove’s solutions have helped numerous enterprises across industries to automate, digitize and secure their payments. Our latest offering, MatchMove Lightspeed, as the name suggests, comes with faster and updated features. This ground-breaking product will allow businesses to launch tailor-made payment apps that specifically cater to their requirements. We have also added the option of customizable integrations to offer greater flexibility.” Already live in India, MatchMove Lightspeed will be launched in Singapore and the Philippines in the coming quarters.