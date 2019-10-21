App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mastercard rolls out Bill Pay Exchange

With Bill Pay Exchange, consumers can pay their bills either with cards, real-time payments or from their bank account, and receive confirmation of payment all within their banking app or website.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mastercard has announced that it is working with several new partners, including ConEd, to roll out Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange. Avidia Bank, Aliaswire Inc., OSG Billing Services and Transactis will be among the first to offer Bill Pay Exchange to their customers.

Mastercard rolled out Bill Pay Exchange to make it easier for consumers to view, manage and pay telecom, utility, rent, credit card, mortgage and other personal bills without having to set up accounts with different billers, remember multiple passwords, and log in to multiple websites.

This solution will give billers access to a new billing and payment channel, which can reduce the cost of mailing paper bills and processing checks, provide streamlined reconciliation and lower customer support costs due to added payment transparency. Billers will also have the option to accept cards, real-time payments, or traditional bank account payments as they do on their own websites.

Mastercard will also be testing the solution with eight other partners, including Best Digital Solutions, Inlet, Nordis Technologies, Papaya, Payrailz, Plastiq, RR Donnelley (RRD), and Synapse to make the solution available for consumers. These partners collectively will help drive adoption and scale for the solution in the United States.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 07:56 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

