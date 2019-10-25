Mastercard establishes Principles for Data Responsibility

Nine out of ten people say data privacy is important to them, according to a recent Mastercard-commissioned survey, yet only one-quarter say companies are doing a very good job handling individuals’ data.

Mastercard has announced the launch of the Data Responsibility Imperative to advance a dialogue around how organizations can work together to close this gap, inviting others to join them in the effort. The initiative hinges on establishing a core set of principles guiding the ethical collection, management and use of data.

“In today’s fast-paced digital economy, we’re facing never-before-seen circumstances that test our ethics on a daily basis,” said JoAnn Stonier, chief data officer, Mastercard. “We need high data standards that allow us to face these situations head-on, knowing that our practices are sound, consistent and based on treating individuals and their data with decency. For Mastercard, this commitment starts at home, and we’re embedding these principles into how we do business - every day.”

The initiative is based on the premise that businesses have a responsibility to individuals, one another and society as a whole in how they manage their data.

Mastercard is proposing six data responsibilities that will help deliver sustainable data programs designed to best navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital economy—and how to make that digital economy work for everyone, everywhere. These principles are meant to complement—and not substitute—regulatory compliance.

The Six Data Responsibilities

Security & Privacy: Companies must uphold best-in-class security and privacy practices

Transparency & Control: Companies should clearly and simply explain how they collect, use, and share an individual’s data and give individuals the ability to control its use

Accountability: Companies must keep consumer interests at the center of their data practices

Integrity: Companies must be deliberate in how they use data in order to minimize biases, inaccuracies, and unintended consequences

Innovation: Companies should be constantly innovating to ensure individuals benefit from the use of their data through better experiences, products and services

Social Impact: Companies should use data to identify needs and opportunities to make a positive impact on society

According to the survey research, an organization committing to these principles would help drive trust with upwards of 90 percent of individuals. Consumers in India and Brazil are far more positive about the handling of personal data, and more than 50 percent of consumers say they would be more likely to use a company that’s transparent about how it uses data. With these findings, ‘corporate data responsibility’ could become the corporate social responsibility of the 21st century.