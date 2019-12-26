Mastercard acquires RiskRecon to enhance cybersecurity capabilities

Mastercard recently entered into an agreement to acquire RiskRecon, a leading provider of artificial intelligence and data analytics solutions, to support companies in protecting their cyber systems and infrastructure.

In a rapidly evolving digital world, cybercrime is a pertinent threat to business. Large-scale data breaches and ransomware attacks place billions of records at risk each year, jeopardizing consumer trust.

“The innovations from the talented team at RiskRecon will further accelerate our suite of cyber solutions designed to help financial institutions, merchants and governments secure their digital assets,” explained Ajay Bhalla, president of cyber and intelligence for Mastercard. “Through a powerful combination of AI and data-driven advanced technology, RiskRecon offers an exciting opportunity to complement our existing strategy and technology to secure the cyber space.”

With RiskRecon’s pioneering scanning and evaluation technologies, organizations can proactively manage cyber risks, better safeguarding critical intellectual property and consumer and payment data. In addition to supporting Mastercard solutions, RiskRecon will continue to provide cyber security solutions across a broader set of industries, including healthcare and manufacturing.