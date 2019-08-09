App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mastercard acquires European PayTech firm’s real-time payment business

The acquisition will provide more depth and scale to the Mastercard Send and Transfast technologies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mastercard
Mastercard

Mastercard announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the majority of the Corporate Services businesses of Nets, a leading European PayTech company, for €2.85 billion (approximately USD3.19 billion).

The acquisition comprises the clearing and instant payment services, and e-billing solutions of Nets’ Corporate Services business. The addition of Nets technology and teams strengthens Mastercard’s existing account-to-account (A2A) capabilities.

“The global opportunity for real-time payments is accelerating,” said Michael Miebach, chief product & innovation officer, Mastercard. “This deal strengthens our unique position as the one-stop partner for any bank, merchant or government’s payment needs. The combination with existing Mastercard assets such as Vocalink, Transfast, and Transactis delivers real-time payment capabilities, innovation and expertise that are truly differentiated.”

Close

The acquisition of the majority of Nets’ Corporate Services business provides even more depth and scale to the Mastercard Send and Transfast technologies that deliver cross-border payments to bank accounts, mobile wallets and cards.

related news

“Over the past five years, Nets has built a strong account-to-account payments platform with a global growth opportunity. However, to fully unlock its international growth potential beyond Nets’ existing geographical footprint requires the capabilities and resources of an established global leader,” said Bo Nilsson, Group CEO of Nets. “With its resources and global reach, Mastercard is uniquely positioned to unlock the potential of Nets’ account-to-account business,” added Nilsson.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 06:08 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

