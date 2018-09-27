Maserati unveils Ghibli Ribelle Limited Edition for EMEA markets

Based on the Ghibli, Maserati has unveiled a limited edition offering called the Ghibli Ribelle. Italian for rebel, only 200 cars of the Ribelle will be manufactured and sold only to EMEA markets. EMEA means Europe, Middle East and Africa and this means that neither the US nor India will get this car.

The Ribelle comes with a new Nero Ribelle paint shade and 19-inch Proteo alloys rims. Details are laser etched in red as are the brake calipers. The interior gets a two-tone treatment with red and black on the dash and seats. Door panels are finished in black while the central armrest gets the red treatment.

The seats are clad in premium leather with contrast stitching and is made exclusively for the Ribelle. The central console is finished in a Black Piano wood trim and gets a chromed aluminium badge with the Trident and the Ribelle logo.

The new limited edition will come with three engine options, a 275 PS V6 turbo diesel, a 350 PS twin-turbo V6 petrol and a 430 PS twin-turbo V6 petrol. All engines were designed by Maserati Powertrain and built at the Ferrari plant in Maranello. All engines come with an 8-speed automatic transmission, but there is a choice between a rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive.

Optionally, buyers could go for the Ribelle Plus Package. This includes LED Matric adaptive headlights, laminated privacy glass, Harman Kardon stereo and an opening sunroof.

Like we mentioned before, the Ghibli Ribelle will not be coming to India and while the price for the Ghibli starts at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi), expect the Limited edition to carry a premium price tag.