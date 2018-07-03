App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Vitara Brezza crosses 3 lakh units sales mark in 28 months

"Vitara Brezza is a breakthrough product which created disruption in the SUV market...The contribution of the top variants in the total sales of Vitara Brezza has zoomed to 56 per cent," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said.

PTI
 
 
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI)today said its popular SUV Vitara Brezza has crossed cumulative sales of 3 lakh units since launch in March 2016. The model crossed the milestone in just 28 months and has clocked average monthly sales of over 12,600 units in past five months, growing over 25 per cent against same period last year, MSI said in a statement.

"Vitara Brezza is a breakthrough product which created disruption in the SUV market...The contribution of the top variants in the total sales of Vitara Brezza has zoomed to 56 per cent," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said.

The automatic gear shift (AGS) variant, launched in May 2018 accounts for over 23 per cent of fresh bookings, the company said.

In 2017-18, Vitara Brezza had a market share of 43 per cent in its segment, it added.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 06:55 pm

