HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki to use lithium-ion batteries sourced from Gujarat plant

These batteries will be sourced from the Suzuki’s upcoming Gujarat battery plant, starting FY21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Suzuki Motor Corp will fit Gujarat-sourced lithium-ion batteries in premium cars sold by Maruti Suzuki in India.

The batteries will be sourced from the Suzuki’s upcoming Gujarat battery plant, starting FY21.

The lithium-ion batteries will replace the traditional lead-based batteries used in cars.

The batteries are planned to be placed in its premium hatchback Swift and other high-priced models, according to a report by Mint.

The newspaper quoted an official as saying, “This move would give Suzuki economies of scale since Maruti sells 50 percent of the total cars in India,” adding that even if the company manages to power one million cars with lithium-ion batteries, the achievement will be noteworthy.

The company has cited two major benefits of switching to the lithium-ion batteries — it will be more cost-effective than sourcing lead batteries and that it will also help the Gujarat battery plant achieve a certain scale.

Suzuki Motor Corp. has made an investment of Rs 1,152 crore in a joint venture with Toshiba Corp and Denso Corp, to setup the battery manufacturing unit, the report adds.

These batteries produced at the new Gujarat plant will also be used for electric two-wheelers the company plans to introduce in India in the future.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 07:31 pm

