Maruti Suzuki to launch 2018 Ciaz in early August, may miss out on 1.5 litre-diesel engine

With the Maruti Ciaz facelift set to launch next month, old models are being offered at discounts ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.3 lakh depending on inventory.

Numerous spy shots have been doing the rounds on the internet giving a fair insight into what it could look like. A wider grille and redesigned bumper and hood is going to give the car a more rounded profile. The car will get LED headlights and tail lamps. A new alloy wheel design is also expected.

On the inside, there will be no changes to the dashboard layout or the steering wheel, but a lighter shade of faux wood will adorn the trim. Also, expect a new instrument cluster and a larger info display as seen on the Maruti Baleno. The size of the infotainment system also seems to have gotten larger.

The Ciaz will also sport a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with smart hybrid technology to replace the outgoing 1.4-litre petrol. The engine will be capable of producing up to 104 PS and 138 Nm of torque. For the diesel variant, the car will come with the same 1.3-litre diesel producing 90 PS and 200 Nm of torque.

The Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki (SHVS) tech comes with start-stop technology which uses an integrated starter generator (ISG). The ISG charges the battery during braking to provide a boost to the car during acceleration from start via Engine Power Assist (EPA).

When launched, the Maruti Ciaz will go up against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Toyota Yaris. No news in terms of pricing yet, but expect similar to slightly higher prices from the current model.