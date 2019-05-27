Maruti Suzuki offering Sports Limited Edition of Vitara Brezza for an additional Rs 29,990

The Vitara Brezza is now getting an accessories package called the Sports Limited Edition.

The package will solely update cosmetics of the car while leaving all of the mechanicals untouched and is available at an extra cost of Rs 29,990. The accessories help in making the car look sportier, not only from the inside, but slightly alters the exteriors too.

Customers can choose from seat covers, leather steering cover, designer mats, side cladding, wheel arch kits and graphics among others.

Vitara Brezza gets only one 1.2-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel outputting 90 PS of power and 200 Nm of peak torque. You do get a choice in the transmission however, between a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Vitara Brezza continues to the compact SUV of choice for most Indians. In 2018-19, over 1.5 lakh units of the Brezza were sold affording a leading market share of 44 percent in the segment.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is available at a starting price of Rs 7.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).