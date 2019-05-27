App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki offering Sports Limited Edition of Vitara Brezza for an additional Rs 29,990

The SUV is getting a style upgrade and includes additions like body graphics, a leather steering wheel cover.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Vitara Brezza is now getting an accessories package called the Sports Limited Edition.

The package will solely update cosmetics of the car while leaving all of the mechanicals untouched and is available at an extra cost of Rs 29,990. The accessories help in making the car look sportier, not only from the inside, but slightly alters the exteriors too.

Customers can choose from seat covers, leather steering cover, designer mats, side cladding, wheel arch kits and graphics among others.

Vitara Brezza gets only one 1.2-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel outputting 90 PS of power and 200 Nm of peak torque. You do get a choice in the transmission however, between a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Vitara Brezza continues to the compact SUV of choice for most Indians. In 2018-19, over 1.5 lakh units of the Brezza were sold affording a leading market share of 44 percent in the segment.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is available at a starting price of Rs 7.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
First Published on May 27, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Mahesh Bhatt, Prakash Jha and Ayan ...

Veeru Devgan no more: From going to prison at 14 to being the greatest ...

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan no more

Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan passes away, Vicky Kaushal’s fath ...

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Patch Notes: Deathmatch Mode, MVP Emotes, and More

How Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Split Cong-NCP Votes, ...

Bigg Boss Marathi 2: Meet the Celebrity Contestants of Mahesh Manjreka ...

Provide Names of Big Loan Defaulters: CIC to RBI

FCA and Renault Pondering Over Possible Partnership

Is Salman Khan Working in Biopic Based on a BSF Soldier?

Disha Patani-Tiger Shorff-Ananya Panday Go On a Lunch Date, See Pics

Officials: Taliban Attacks Kill 10 Afghan Troops, Four Police Official ...

Knives Out in RJD: Party MLA Demands Tejashwi' Yadav's Resignation Fro ...

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh thanks BJP for su ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 248 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; metal ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

Prem Singh Tamang, aka PS Golay, sworn in as Sikkim CM: SKM chief was ...

Fear of wrath of upper caste makes dreams of Dalit grooms to ride a ma ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

NBFC mess: Why India’s problematic shadow banks need an Asset Qualit ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagsh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.