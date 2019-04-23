Maruti Suzuki launches Baleno with new BSVI compliant DualJet engine

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the latest iteration of their flagship hatchback, the Baleno. Along with BSVI compliance, it also gets an all new DualJet Smart Hybrid engine option.

The Indian carmaker has reworked the Baleno to comply with the stricter BSVI emission norms, along with a new hybrid engine. The new engine gives it an improved combustion efficiency as well as reduced friction. It also gives the car a class-leading fuel economy of 23.87 km/l.

Speaking about the new Baleno, the Senior Executive Director of Marketing and Sales for Maruti Suzuki India, R S Kalsi stated, “Baleno has been a blockbuster car from day one. We recently upgraded Baleno with latest design and technology. At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to bring newer, better and environment-friendly technologies to our products. Baleno Smart Hybrid with BS VI stands testament to the same.”

Some of the prominent features of the 1.2-litre DualJet dual VVT (Variable Valve Timing) petrol engine includes torque assist function, idle start-stop function as well as regenerative braking. This keeps charging the battery, as well as saves energy when it automatically stops when idle and silently starts when optimal conditions are met. This also helps in increasing fuel efficiency.

Though the carmaker has limited the new engine to the Delta and Zeta trims of the Baleno, it could be expected that it will be offered as an option across other trims as well.

While it receives many mechanical updates, the Baleno remains aesthetically unchanged. However, the car naturally gets a price increase over the previous generation. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is expected to hit the markets soon and will be available at NEXA showrooms across the country.