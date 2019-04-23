App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki launches Baleno with new BSVI compliant DualJet engine

The Indian carmaker has reworked the Baleno to comply with the stricter BSVI emission norms, along with a new hybrid engine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the latest iteration of their flagship hatchback, the Baleno. Along with BSVI compliance, it also gets an all new DualJet Smart Hybrid engine option.

The Indian carmaker has reworked the Baleno to comply with the stricter BSVI emission norms, along with a new hybrid engine. The new engine gives it an improved combustion efficiency as well as reduced friction. It also gives the car a class-leading fuel economy of 23.87 km/l.

Speaking about the new Baleno, the Senior Executive Director of Marketing and Sales for Maruti Suzuki India, R S Kalsi stated, “Baleno has been a blockbuster car from day one. We recently upgraded Baleno with latest design and technology. At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to bring newer, better and environment-friendly technologies to our products. Baleno Smart Hybrid with BS VI stands testament to the same.”

Some of the prominent features of the 1.2-litre DualJet dual VVT (Variable Valve Timing) petrol engine includes torque assist function, idle start-stop function as well as regenerative braking. This keeps charging the battery, as well as saves energy when it automatically stops when idle and silently starts when optimal conditions are met. This also helps in increasing fuel efficiency.

related news

Though the carmaker has limited the new engine to the Delta and Zeta trims of the Baleno, it could be expected that it will be offered as an option across other trims as well.

While it receives many mechanical updates, the Baleno remains aesthetically unchanged. However, the car naturally gets a price increase over the previous generation. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is expected to hit the markets soon and will be available at NEXA showrooms across the country.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 12:19 pm

tags #Auto #Baleno #Maruti Suzuki #Technology #trends

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Oh Snap! Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson sport ‘Infinity Stones ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

Justin Bieber shares pictures of his ‘bean’ Hailey Baldwin and her ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Jawed Habib is now a member of the BJP

Gigi Hadid will remain in the limelight for the wrong reasons, predict ...

Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth put a stylish foot forw ...

Priya Prakash Varrier's birthday wish for Osha is sugary sweet!

Ahead of Prince Louis' birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sha ...

Dissent Returns to Karnataka Congress as Another Rebel MLA Hints at Qu ...

SC Issues Contempt Notice to Rahul Gandhi for Remarks on Rafale Order

Elon Musk and Neuralink: How Computer-Enhanced Human Brains Can Outsma ...

Less than 5% Voter Turnout in J-K's Anantnag in Four Hours of Polling

Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambh ...

American Shoe Brand Teases 'Magical' Harry Potter Merchandise in Twitt ...

Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby a Magnet For Human Trafficking, Officials ...

Sunny Deol Adds to Star Power in BJP, Likely to be Fielded from Gurdas ...

Mahesh Babu Spends an Evening in Paris with Family After Wrapping up M ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 117 constituencies to go to polls today, che ...

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

Sexual harassment allegations against CJI: SC seeks response from lawy ...

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,600; PSU Ban ...

Zee Entertainment jumps 6%; Macquarie says it expects 36% upside amid ...

Tejas Networks gains 11% on posting strong quarterly earnings

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ...

EC shouldn't let Rahul Gandhi walk away by expressing ‘regret’ aft ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Avengers: Endgame first reactions — 'Most emotional, epic MCU film m ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: How Naresh Goyal’s airline walked into a tr ...

Asian Wrestling Championships: With advice from Sushil Kumar, Amit Kum ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

WhatsApp scammers are sending fake verification messages to lock users ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.