Maruti renames the Future S as S-Presso. What should we expect?

Maruti Suzuki had recently previewed its upcoming hatchback, named the Future-S. Now the hatchback has been spotted in a close to production-ready avatar and will be called the S-Presso.

The Future-S was showcased as an example of Maruti Suzuki’s design ideas which it will be implementing for its future products. The hatchback is built with SUV-styling and looks bulkier and bigger than the rest in its segment.

The company is expected to place the S-Presso between the Alto K10 and Wagon R. This could indicate that the car will have a base price around the Rs 4 lakh mark. Considering its closest rival, the Renault Kwid has a base price of Rs 4.2 lakh, the S-Presso could offer great value for money if it makes the cut.

Though the official specifications of the hatchback haven’t been released by Maruti Suzuki, there are certain safe assumptions that can be made. It is expected that the company will give the S-Presso a 1-litre engine, perhaps sourced from the Alto K10. However, it can be expected that the engine will undergo upgrades to meet the upcoming BSVI emission norms. The current 1-litre, inline three-cylinder engine makes 67.1 bhp of maximum power and 90 Nm of peak torque. The hatchback is expected to receive a five-speed manual gearbox, with an optional AMT transmission as well.