Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Baleno rival Kia Rio may hit India market in 2020

The interiors get a premium finish with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At the 2018 Auto Expo, South Korean auto major Kia Motors had announced plans to start operations in India and showcased the Kia Rio. The hatchback, which is based on similar lines of the Hyundai i20, is poised for a 2020 launch and could rival the Maruti Baleno and Honda Jazz.

In terms of styling, the Rio will feature a tiger nose grill, multi-reflector halogen headlamps and fog lamps positioned next to air vents on the bumper. The car will also get 15-inch alloys.

The interiors get a premium finish with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You get a rear parking camera, cruise control and a six-way adjustable driver's seat.

The hatchback will sport a tire monitoring system, automatic emergency braking with forward collision warning and electronic stability control as safety features. ABS and EBD will be standard.

The Indian Rio is set to receive the same engines powering the Hyundai i20 – a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.4-litre diesel. While the diesel variant will receive only a manual transmission, the petrol variant will be on offer with a choice between the manual transmission and an automatic.

The Kia Rio hatchback is expected to priced around Rs 6,00,000.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 07:56 pm

tags #Auto #Technology

