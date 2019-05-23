App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 07:12 PM IST

Marketers must focus on boosting Gen Z’s personal brand: Gartner

The research reveals that 81 percent of Gen Z consumers report they follow friends online, but only about 30 percent are following brands.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Generation Z (Gen Z) consumers are 1.5 times more likely to follow a brand that provides content that boosts their own image, according to Gartner. Where previous generations were concerned with fitting in, the Gen Z consumers are breaking that mould by creating and enjoying greater freedom to test and shape an identity that stands out.

“Gen Z consumers are the most diverse generation ever and the most digitally savvy,” said Jack Mackinnon, senior principal analyst at Gartner. “As digital natives, Gen Z is highly critical of the benefits and ROI of too much internet and social media use. Because of this, and the fact that two-thirds of marketing budgets are invested in digital channels to target this audience, CMOs must be evermore mindful of how they are engaging Gen Z.”

In fact, Gartner research reveals that 81 percent of Gen Z consumers report they follow friends online, but only about 30 percent are following brands. However, Gen Z consumers also report that they do look to brands for social content that is informative and inspirational.

Brands looking to truly connect with this generation need to perfect two aspects of their digital campaigns — an effective strategy and resonant content that piques Gen Z interest.

Gen Z consumers take communicating on social media seriously, as they view it as a way to build their own personal brand. Forty-six percent of Gen Z consumers agree with the statement, “the more ‘likes’ I receive on social media, the better I feel” — all with the intent of adding value to their followers’ online experience. When looking for informative and inspirational content to share, they want it to meet one of three requirements: 1) it interests/excites me; 2) it will make my friends laugh; and 3) it expresses how I’m feeling.

First Published on May 23, 2019 07:12 pm

