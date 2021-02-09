MARKET NEWS

Mark Cuban’s new Fireside podcast app lets hosts talk to fans, monetise conversations

Cuban along with co-founder Falon Fatemi plans to launch the app this year

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST

Mark Cuban, the billionaire businessman known best for his appearance on the TV show Shark Tank, is planning to launch a new podcast app called Fireside. What makes the app unique is its ability to give creators a way to get in touch with fans and monetise their conversations. The app also has a built-in analytics tool to help creators see how their content is doing.

Cuban, along with co-founder Falon Fatemi, is planning to launch the app publicly this year, as per The Verge, who managed to get their hands on an email sent by Fireside to potential content creators. A source told The Verge that the company plans to offer potential creators various deals to entice them to the platform and it will be a highly curated experience with Fireside handpicking who it wants to speak on their platform.

“Today we say goodbye to current media platform limitations created by one-way conversations, a lack of interactivity, and non-existent analytics,” reads Fatemi’s email as seen by The Verge, “We level the playing field by empowering creators based on what they have to say (not how loud they yell), and we give their ideas the reach to turn a single conversation into the seed of the next media empire.”

What is interesting is that the name Fireside already belongs to a firm that has been around since 2016 and it too is a podcast hosting and analytics platform.

Dan Benjamin, founder and CEO told The Verge, “Creating a memorable brand is a challenge, and we’ve already heard from customers (and potential customers) who are confused about this, it’s surprising and more than a bit concerning. I imagine they just did not realize that we here at Fireside have been in podcast hosting for almost five years, or about my own personal involvement in podcasting since 2006. Of course, I invite them to reach out to me so we can begin a dialogue and figure out a solution.”
TAGS: #Fireside #Podcast #social media
first published: Feb 9, 2021 11:36 am

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

