English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Maker of Cyberpunk 2077 suspends all sales in Russia and Belarus

    CD Projekt RED joins growing list of gaming companies cutting off ties with Russia and Belarus

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: GOG Galaxy)

    (Image Courtesy: GOG Galaxy)


    Creators of the Witcher franchise and Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED, have announced they are suspending sales of their products in Russia and Belarus.

    In a tweet shared from their official Twitter handle, the company said they are working with partners to suspend digital sales and physical deliveries of their products, as well as ceasing distribution of digital products on their storefront GOG.

    Also Read: Russia Ukraine News Highlights | More than 50,000 Ukrainians flee country in 48 hours, says UN

    The company said that it stood with the people of Ukraine and that commercial entities "when united, have the power to inspire global change in the hearts and minds of ordinary people".

    CD Projekt RED also updated its investors, sharing a report (via The Verge) which said "the approximate cumulative share of Russia and Belarus in CD PROJEKT RED product sales and in sales revenues obtained in the GOG.COM segment over the past 12-month period was 5.4% and 3.7% respectively".

    Close

    Related stories

    The gaming industry as a whole is slowly cutting off ties with Russia. Electronic Arts (EA) announced that it removed the Russian national team from its sports titles - NHL, FIFA and FIFA Online. Major gaming and chip manufacturers like AMD, Intel and TSMC have also cut ties with the country.

    Also Read: Elon Musk’s word of caution: Starlink could be at risk of Russian cyberattacks

    AMD and Intel have halted all processor and chip sales to Russia. TSMC announced that it will not produce or manufacture chips for any Russian entities.

    Mykhalio Fedorov, vice prime minister of Ukraine, appealed to Sony, Microsoft and other major gaming publishers to "temporarily block all Russian and Belorussian accounts", and "temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belorussian teams and gamers in all international esports events".

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AMD #CD Projekt Red #Intel #Microsoft #Sony
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 01:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.