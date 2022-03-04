Maker of Cyberpunk 2077 suspends all sales in Russia and Belarus

(Image Courtesy: GOG Galaxy)

Creators of the Witcher franchise and Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED, have announced they are suspending sales of their products in Russia and Belarus.

In a tweet shared from their official Twitter handle, the company said they are working with partners to suspend digital sales and physical deliveries of their products, as well as ceasing distribution of digital products on their storefront GOG.

The company said that it stood with the people of Ukraine and that commercial entities "when united, have the power to inspire global change in the hearts and minds of ordinary people".

CD Projekt RED also updated its investors, sharing a report (via The Verge) which said "the approximate cumulative share of Russia and Belarus in CD PROJEKT RED product sales and in sales revenues obtained in the GOG.COM segment over the past 12-month period was 5.4% and 3.7% respectively".

The gaming industry as a whole is slowly cutting off ties with Russia. Electronic Arts (EA) announced that it removed the Russian national team from its sports titles - NHL, FIFA and FIFA Online. Major gaming and chip manufacturers like AMD, Intel and TSMC have also cut ties with the country.

@Xbox @PlayStation

You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declare war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live the Russian market! pic.twitter.com/tnQr13BsSv — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

AMD and Intel have halted all processor and chip sales to Russia. TSMC announced that it will not produce or manufacture chips for any Russian entities.

Mykhalio Fedorov, vice prime minister of Ukraine, appealed to Sony, Microsoft and other major gaming publishers to "temporarily block all Russian and Belorussian accounts", and "temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belorussian teams and gamers in all international esports events".