Mahindra XUV300 launches on February 14: All we know so far

Mahindra is set to launch the latest entrant in its “UV” lineup, the XUV300. While it is basically a sized-down XUV500, it comes loaded with new and segment-leading features. Now that most specifications of the compact SUV have been revealed, here is all we know about the Mahindra XUV300.

Built on SsangYong’s platform

The XUV300 shares the same X100 platform with the SsangYong Tivoli. However, that does not mean the XUV300 is a modified Tivoli. It has a completely new suspension setup, as well as a new steering mechanism. Mahindra has also chopped off the overhangs to keep it below the four-metre mark. Taking design cues from the bigger XUV500, the XUV300 differentiates itself from the Tivoli with its chrome studded grille, sleek headlights and the dual-tone 17-inch alloys.

Plush Interiors

Mahindra has paid close attention to the details of XUV300’s interiors, and it shows. The cabin is decked in an off-white and black colour combination, while the armrests get a sleek piano black finish. The semi-digital instrument cluster is accompanied by a central 7-inch infotainment system which has phone app connectivity. The compact SUV also gets several segment-leading features, such as dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, an auto-dimming inner rear-view mirror and disc brakes on all the wheels.

Engine options

The XUV300 will be available in either a 1.2-litre turbocharged manual petrol or a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The three-cylinder petrol unit makes 110 PS and 200 Nmof torque, while the diesel unit makes 115 PS and 300 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT variant is in the works.

Improved safety

The XUV300 is also loaded with safety features such as an option for seven airbags, with one near the driver’s knees. Also included is an ABS unit, with EBD, which comes as standard along with parking sensors. It is also equipped with driver aides like the Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and Traction Control.

Competitive pricing

With the XUV300’s launch scheduled for February 14, Mahindra has confirmed a price range of Rs 8-12 lakh.