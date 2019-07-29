App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra updates Bolero with new safety features; BSVI to be launched in 2020

The Bolero now gets two airbags in the front, front seat belt reminders, speed alert system and reverse parking sensors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra has recently updated its flagship SUV with the latest safety features. The company has also announced that it will be launching the Bolero with a BSVI compliant engine in the first half of 2020 as the deadline for the BSIV engines comes closer.

The Bolero now gets two airbags in the front, front seat belt reminders, speed alert system and reverse parking sensors. It also gets a speed alert system for speeds over 80-120 km/h. It also gets a manual override for the central locking system to open the door from the inside. Mahindra has also updated the Bolero Power Plus, Bolero Plus nine-seater and the Bolero Ambulance. It also received an ABS unit in July, 2019.

Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. states, “As the first milestone in our BS-VI readiness journey, we are delighted to get the BS-VI certification for the Bolero Power+. The Bolero is one of our highest selling SUVs and has been the first UV (Utility Vehicle) to be certified as BS-VI ready by the ICAT.”

The current-gen Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel unit which makes 71 PS of maximum power and 195 Nm of peak torque. It also gets an option of a 2.6-litre diesel engine which makes 62 PS of maximum power and 195 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra has priced the Bolero Power Plus at Rs 7.3 lakh (ex-showroom) while its ambulance variant has a price tag of Rs 7.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 04:10 pm

