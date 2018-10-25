Mahindra adds Apple CarPlay compatibility to Marazzo's 7-inch infotainment system

The Marazzo takes inspiration from the shark and this shows in the streamlined shape of the car along with the shark teeth-like grille inserts and a low aggressive stance.

Mahindra and Mahindra has added Apple CarPlay functionality to the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with its recently-launched multi-utilitiy vehicle Marazzo.

When the Marazzo was first launched, its infotainment system came with full Android Auto compatibility, but was not compatible with Apple CarPlay.

According to the company, the infotainment system provided on the top-spec Marazzo comes with an intuitive interface, integrated steering controls and powerful voice activated actions.

The company also claims that it helps minimise distractions and provides better safety features for the driver as well as passengers.

Just like Android Auto, Apple Carplay allows a person to connect an iPhone to the car's infotainment system.

It organises all your call records and messages and provides easy access to the phone's music and Siri by displaying everything on the car's touchscreen.

In pics: M&M launches shark-inspired Marazzo at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh

The Mahindra Marazzo, as the name suggests, takes design inspiration from the shark. This is visible in its low aggressive stance, shark teeth-like grille inserts, streamlined body and shark-fin antenna.

The MUV is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing 122 PS of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission but an automatic is also being worked on.

Safety features like dual front airbags, ABS, electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist and Isofix child seat mounts come as standard with the Marazzo.