Maharashtra govt’s ‘Aaple Sarkar’ chatbot will now help you get info on 1,400 public services

Artificial Intelligence is benefiting people in every walk of life and the latest to be added to this list is the Aaple Sarkar chatbot that provides information on 1,400 public services.

Haptik, a conversational AI platform, has partnered with the government of Maharashtra to launch the AI-driven chatbot that will simplify the process of searching through the vast array of public services.

Available on the Aaple Sarkar RTS (Right to Services) website, the bot provides easy, conversational access to information on public services managed by the state government.

It comprises a range of algorithms that give it the ability to process a large number of queries every day, analysing each conversation, maintaining records and providing the user with the most useful information.

As part of the Right to Services Act of 2015, this bot has been deployed to complement existing mobile app and websites that help with queries related to healthcare, education, public utilities, rural development, revenue and many other services.

The Act mandates that citizens should be able to access information regarding public services through digital platforms. The new chatbot will be another medium through which citizens can get their queries resolved.

Users can simply search for services like ‘driving license’ to view all the prerequisites for the application process, and then track the status of their application.

Accessing relevant information, collating documents, initiating the application process, monitoring its progress to eventual completion and feedback submission, the RTS portal chatbot handholds the user through every stage of the process.

“In today’s era, the test of true government is a provision of services and processing the paperwork with minimum human interference that too in a time-bound manner. One should get the desired services or the desired paper processed in a time-bound, transparent and predictable manner without even knowing the person behind the show," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

There are plans to add support for Marathi and Hindi in the chatbot, he added.

"Technology is the only way we can scale governance and fulfil the aspirations of our young population and we are proud to state that in Maharashtra we have a dedicated portal ‘Aaple Sarkar’ through which more than 400 online services are being provided," he said.