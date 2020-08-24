172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|maharashtra-cyber-issues-advisory-to-whatsapp-users-warning-about-unauthorised-entry-by-hackers-5747981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Cyber issues advisory to WhatsApp users warning about unauthorised entry by hackers

According to Maharashtra Cyber, the series of attacks start with one person, when that person shares his/her WhatsApp verification code with the hacker.

Moneycontrol News

Maharashtra Cyber recently shared an advisory with WhatsApp users, alerting them to the modus operandi used by hackers attempting to hijack WhatsApp accounts. The cybersecurity and cybercrime investigation agency noted that hijacked WhatsApp accounts are used to blackmail and extort individuals.

The advisory noted that after gaining access to the WhatsApp account of a particular individual, the cybercriminal blackmails the user by threatening to send obscene images to the user’s groups and contacts. The criminals can also leverage the accounts to ask user’s contacts for money.

In its advisory, Maharashtra Cyber said, “Several instances have been noticed wherein the hacker posts photos involving nudity on WhatsApp groups that the victim is a member of.” According to Maharashtra Cyber, the series of attacks start with one person, when that person shares his/her WhatsApp verification code with the hacker.

Once a hacker infiltrates a user's WhatsApp account, he then has access to all his/her contacts and groups, thereby starting a chain reaction. The cyber crooks impersonate the victim to gain the confidence of other contacts, thereby making it easier for them to gain access to accounts.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Cybersecurity #WhatsApp

