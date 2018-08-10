Magic Leap One Creator Edition: A look at key specs, features and price

US startup Magic Leap just unveiled its ambitious offering Magic Leap One Creator Edition, a mixed reality headset that will be made available at a cost of $2,295. Magic Leap One will come with a limited suite of experiences, and as the name suggests it will be for the creators - the artists and developers for creating their own apps for the Magic Leap World store.

Magic Leap One will essentially merge the real and virtual worlds in a seamless manner, wherein the physical and virtual objects will co-exist and interact. One of the most innovative features of Magic Leap One is eye and hand-tracking technology, which makes the headset interact naturally according to the body’s rhythm.

The device includes a headset, computing pack, handheld control, chargers and a few apps. You can move about wearing the headset, as you are not tethered to any device. The processing and rendering of virtual objects are handled by the Lightpack, which contains a relatively low-powered NVIDIA Tegra X2 mobile chipset. A 8 GB memory, 128 GB of storage and a battery supports it thus making it portable. You can use the battery continuously for three hours.

The Lightware has tracking cameras and a lens called a "photonics chip" which is responsible for projecting images overlaying in the real world. The headset also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack but there are also tiny speakers built into the headset's sides.

The Magic Leap One can only be connected to the internet via Wi-Fi even though Magic Leap has signed a deal with mobile carrier AT&T.