Made by Google event: Google may unveil a Pixel 4 5G variant on October 15

Google Pixel 4 is scheduled to launch in the US on October 15. The smartphone is, undoubtedly, the 'most leaked smartphone of 2019' so far. While we know most of the specifications and features, Google may drop a surprise at the Made by Google event. The latest development in the Pixel 4 rumour series includes the Pixel 4 5G variant.

Google could launch a 5G-ready variant of the Pixel 4 alongside the standard model, according to Japanese news website Nikkei Asian Review. The report is based on cues by an industry source who told the website that Google is testing a 5G handset that would be unveiled at the October 15 event. Google is also said to launch a smartwatch and a Pixel notebook.

The Nikkei Asian Review report says that Google has only begun a ‘test production’ and would only tease the 5G handset. According to The Verge’s report, Google could launch the 5G Pixel 4 model later next year during Spring alongside the Pixel 3a successor.

If the report can hold its ground, Google would one-up Apple by launching a 5G smartphone first. Apple is expected to launch 5G-ready iPhones in 2020.

Pixel 4 5G could sport a Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 5G modem chipset. Rumours suggest that the Pixel 4 XL would have 8GB RAM.

Nikkei Asian Review’s tracking record hasn’t been that accurate. Some of its claims in the past did not prove to be valid. We suggest our readers take the report with a pinch of salt.