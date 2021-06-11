MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

macOS Monterey: These new features wont work on some Mac machines

The upcoming macOS Monterey update will roll out to eligible MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and other Mac devices later this year.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST
The upcoming macOS Monterey update will roll out to eligible MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and other Mac devices later this year.

The upcoming macOS Monterey update will roll out to eligible MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and other Mac devices later this year.


Apple introduced macOS Monterey at WWDC 2021. The new macOS software update comes with new features like Universal Control, AirPlay, etc. Apple has stated that some of the new macOS Monterey features will not work on a few Mac devices. 

The company stated that select features announced in macOS Monterey will not work on Mac devices featuring an Intel chip. The list of features includes the following:

Portrait Mode blurred backgrounds in FaceTime videos.

Live Text for copying and pasting, looking up, or translating text within photos.

An interactive 3D globe of Earth in the Maps app.

Close

Related stories

More detailed maps in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and London in the Maps app.

Text-to-speech in more languages, including Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, and Finnish.

On-device keyboard dictation that performs all processing completely offline.

Unlimited keyboard dictation (previously limited to 60 seconds per instance).

These features will be available only on machines drawing power from the M1 chip. Apple has, so far, launched four Mac devices with its custom silicon. These include the M1 MacBook Air, M1 MacBook Pro, M1 Mac mini, and the 24-inch M1 iMac.

Other devices running Intel chips will not support the above-mentioned features. Apple did not explicitly state the reason behind Intel-powered Macs not getting the features. YouTuber Rene Ritchie states that the reason could be the absence of the Neural Engine on these devices.

The upcoming macOS update will roll out to eligible MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and other Mac devices later this year. Apple has introduced a bunch of new macOS features at the WWDC 2021. Click here to know some of the best macOS features announced at the Apple event.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #laptops #Macbook #MacOS
first published: Jun 11, 2021 08:58 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey