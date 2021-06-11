macOS Monterey: These new features wont work on some Mac machines

The upcoming macOS Monterey update will roll out to eligible MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and other Mac devices later this year.

Apple introduced macOS Monterey at WWDC 2021. The new macOS software update comes with new features like Universal Control, AirPlay, etc. Apple has stated that some of the new macOS Monterey features will not work on a few Mac devices.

The company stated that select features announced in macOS Monterey will not work on Mac devices featuring an Intel chip. The list of features includes the following:

Portrait Mode blurred backgrounds in FaceTime videos.

Live Text for copying and pasting, looking up, or translating text within photos.

An interactive 3D globe of Earth in the Maps app.

More detailed maps in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and London in the Maps app.

Text-to-speech in more languages, including Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, and Finnish.

On-device keyboard dictation that performs all processing completely offline.

Unlimited keyboard dictation (previously limited to 60 seconds per instance).

These features will be available only on machines drawing power from the M1 chip. Apple has, so far, launched four Mac devices with its custom silicon. These include the M1 MacBook Air, M1 MacBook Pro, M1 Mac mini, and the 24-inch M1 iMac.



It’s because Intel Macs don’t have the neural engine these features require. M1 is an A14X+. T2 is an A10 (pre-ANE). T1 was an S2 (watch SiP). Previous Intel Macs had nothing. These features all lean on the neural engine. https://t.co/jxqB7LsR2Q

— Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) June 9, 2021

Other devices running Intel chips will not support the above-mentioned features. Apple did not explicitly state the reason behind Intel-powered Macs not getting the features. YouTuber Rene Ritchie states that the reason could be the absence of the Neural Engine on these devices.