macOS Monterey public beta update rolling out: Check new macOS 12 features here

The upcoming macOS Monterey update will roll out to eligible MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and other Mac devices later this year.

Apple has rolled out the macOS Monterey public beta update for eligible users. The new macOS 12 update was announced earlier this year alongside iOS 15, iPadOS 15 at WWDC 2021. Apple is expected to release macOS Monterey in September or October. Meanwhile, those who wish to install the public beta release can do so by signing up for the Apple Beta Software Program.

Users can sign up for the beta software program by clicking here. You should then receive the new update’s notification on your eligible Mac device. macOS Monterey comes with a bunch of new features. Probably the best feature announced at WWDC 2021, Universal Control lets users work with a single mouse and keyboard and move between Mac and iPad. Users can even drag and drop content back and forth between devices. This could be useful for sketching a drawing on an iPad and placing it into a Keynote slide on the Mac.

Apple is bringing AirPlay to Mac. Once rolled out, users can play, present, or share movies, games, photos, etc. from their iPhone or iPad right to their Mac. The high-fidelity sound system on the Mac can also be used as an AirPlay speaker to play music or podcasts. Moreover, users can use their Mac as a secondary speaker for multi-room audio.

SharePlay is a common feature across iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12. It enables users to have shared experiences while on a FaceTime call. They can share their favourite music, TV shows, movies, projects, etc. with friends and family in real-time.

Apple has always centred privacy around its software features. Mail Privacy Protection let users choose whether emails can collect information about their Mail activity, and the Mac recording indicator now shows which app is accessing Mac’s microphone.

