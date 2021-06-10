macOS, iOS 15 feature will let iPhone, Mac users record gameplay videos using PS5 DualSense, Xbox controller

Users can long-press the designated button on the gaming controller to record a 15-second video clip.

iOS 15 and macOS Monterey were unveiled at the WWDC 2021 Apple Event. The new software updates roll out later in 2021 after the iPhone 13 launch event. Apple has made the updates available to developers for beta testing. A new report reveals one of the key macOS Monterey, iOS 15 features that will allow users to record gameplay using any compatible gaming controller.

A MacRumors report reveals that one of the features introduced for iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey allows users to record and save a gameplay video using the controller. Users need to connect the compatible controller to their iPhone, iPad, or Mac running the upcoming software. Then, they can long-press the designated button to record a clip about 15 seconds long. Users can press the Share/Create button on their Xbox Series X, Series S or Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense controller to record the short video clips.

Apple states that this feature is "an awesome way to let gamers capture a great boss battle, an amazing combo move, or an epic fail.” The software updates are currently in beta and will be available in public beta starting July 2021. Apple is expected to announce the macOS Monterey, iPadOS 15, and iOS 15 release date at the iPhone 13 launch event in September 2021.

The company has already announced some of the key macOS Monterey, iPadOS 15, and iOS 15 features at the WWDC 2021.