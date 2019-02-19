MacBook Pro to Surface Pro 6: Best workstations that drive creativity

In the digital age, most of our work is carried out from our workstations. Hence, having the best equipment for your use is of utmost importance. However, with an overwhelming amount of choices at our disposal, selecting the correct hardware often appears to be a formidable task. Cnet has released a list of best laptops/tablets/desktops tailored for creatives. Here are the best equipment money can buy for drawing, painting, designing, rendering, photo and video editing as well as other creative tasks. (Image: Pexels)