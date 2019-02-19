MacBook Pro to Surface Pro 6: Best workstations that drive creativity

Save yourself from countless hours of browsing, as we present to you the best laptops/tablets/desktops for creatives. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 In the digital age, most of our work is carried out from our workstations. Hence, having the best equipment for your use is of utmost importance. However, with an overwhelming amount of choices at our disposal, selecting the correct hardware often appears to be a formidable task. Cnet has released a list of best laptops/tablets/desktops tailored for creatives. Here are the best equipment money can buy for drawing, painting, designing, rendering, photo and video editing as well as other creative tasks. (Image: Pexels) 2/8 Apple MacBook Pro 15 | Not only does the MacBook have one of the best displays among consumer laptops, its in-house video editing software such as Final Cut Pro and iMovie is highly regarded by creatives around the world. Moreover, the eloquently placed Touch Bar offers a variety of shortcuts, which may help you speed through your workflow. (Image: Apple) 3/8 Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 | Its a laptop, its a tab, it is both. With a great display and tablet functionality, the convertible version of the XPS 15 might just be your next workstation. From build quality to attention to detail to flexibility, the laptop offers a high-end experience befitting of its premium price tag. (Image: Dell) 4/8 Dell Precision 5530 | If there is one word for this laptop, its refinement. The workstation gets most of its features from its decorated lineage, but it stands out with better security and more powerful options, including a Core i9 or Xeon CPU and up to 32GB RAM. Also, its Radeon Vega M GL graphics offer an immersive gaming experience, a characteristic not shared by most workstations on this list. (Image: Dell) 5/8 Apple iPad Pro 2018 | If you are willing to let go of the flexibility of a full operating system, the iPad Pro is the perfect instrument to consummate your next masterpiece. Like most Apple workstations, iPad Pro boasts of a great display and its fine-feeling pencil offers precision while drawing and sketching. (Image: Apple) 6/8 Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | In many ways, the Surface Pro series by Microsoft is like fine wine, it gets better with age. But unlike wine, it gets smaller and cheaper than its predecessors as well. The device is equipped with Windows 10 and offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It also supports Microsoft Dial, which can substitute keyboard functionality while using it as a tablet. (Image: Microsoft) 7/8 Microsoft Surface Studio 2 | Another offering from the Surface family, but in a completely different form factor. With Surface Studio 2, what you are playing for is the gigantic 28-inch broad-gamut touchscreen display. The screen is capable of laying flat on table top and users can draw on it using a pressure-sensitive stylus. Like Surface Pro 6 it supports Surface Pro 6 it supports Microsoft Dial, providing you with a fourth input device when you work (in addition to mouse, keyboard and stylus). (Image: Microsoft) 8/8 HP ZBook x2 | Designed to serve as a complete solution for creatives the ZBook x2 is the only detachable mobile workstation that can be configured with a 4K UHD DreamColor, 4,096-level Wacom EMR pressure-sensitive display. It comes with a professional-grade stylus and a matte 4K display that feels as if you're drawing on paper. (Image: HP) First Published on Feb 19, 2019 07:37 am