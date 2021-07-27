MacBook Air 2022 launch timeline tipped, may feature 13.3-inch display

The affordable version of the MacBook is expected to be thin and light. (Image courtesy: Jon Prosser, RendersbyIan)

Apple MacBook Air with a mini-LED display is expected to launch next year. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the MacBook Air will launch in mid-2022 with a new design. The analyst claims that the 2022 MacBook Air will launch with a 13.3-inch display.

If rumours are to be believed, Apple will launch a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1X chip later this year. Unlike the Pro model, the 2022 MacBook Air will not get a screen size upgrade. It will instead launch with the same 13.3-inch screen found on the current-generation model, according to 9to5Mac, citing Kuo’s investor note. The report further reveals a mid-2022 launch, suggesting that the Apple laptop will launch between April and June 2022.

The 13.3-inch MacBook Air will adopt the mini-LED display tech, which is found on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Apple is also rumoured to introduce the display tech on the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Design renders of the MacBook Air have leaked already. It will no longer have the wedge shape and instead will feature a flat design like the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. Apple will lauaptopsLnch the MacBook Air in multiple colour options, including Blue and Green colour options. The 2022 MacBook Air is likely to come with two USB Type-C ports. It is unclear if Apple will bring back its MagSafe charging tech to the Air model. The 2021 MacBook Pro model is tipped to get more slots than the current generation. Apple could bring back the SD card and MagSafe charging on the Pro model. It will also have an HDMI port and a total of three USB Type-C ports.