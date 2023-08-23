Lunar south pole: Why nations are vying to plant their flags on the dark side of the moon

With deep craters, termed ‘cold traps’, the moon’s south pole is expected to host a vast reservoir of water ice in permanently shadowed regions. (Image: @isro/Twitter)

The lunar south pole, with its deep craters engulfed in unending darkness, has enticed various nations to try and plant their flags there. According to NASA, the region is full of “mystery, science and intrigue”.

With the primary aim of putting a lander and a rover on the moon's highlands near its south pole, Chandrayaan-3 has made India the first country to softly land a spacecraft in this particular region. India is now the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the moon, after the United States, the Soviet Union and China.

Last week, Luna-25, Russia’s first moon-landing spacecraft in nearly half a century, crashed into the moon after reportedly spinning out of control. Meanwhile, the US is said to be planning a crewed mission to land humans at the site in 2025. China is also planning a mission to the area before the end of the decade.

According to a report by NBC News, NASA administrator Bill Nelson has said that the area is far more treacherous than the site of the first moon landing in 1969. NASA is also said to be preparing for a return to the moon's surface with the Artemis II mission next year.

“Most lunar missions target the Moon’s south pole as the landing site because the lunar poles harbour an environment that represents the remarkable diversity on Earth, and are strikingly distinct from the familiar middle latitudes,” Manish Purohit, a former ISRO scientist involved in the Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan-2 missions, told ABP Live.

However, it is no easy feat for a nation. A BBC report stated that transporting equipment from Earth to the Moon involves overcoming the Earth’s gravitational pull. “The larger the equipment, the more rocket and fuel load would be needed for a successful landing. The new commercial space companies charge around $1m to take a kilogram of payload to the moon,” it said.

The craters, untouched by sunlight for billions of years, offer an undisturbed record of the solar system’s origins. According to TV Venkateswaran, a scientist at Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organisation under the Department of Science and Technology, the presence of water on the lunar south pole is of immense significance for future space exploration.

“It can be converted into resources such as drinking water, oxygen and hydrogen for rocket fuel. Also, the permanently sunlit area in the region has a temperature of around minus 50 to 10 degrees Celsius, which provides better chemical conditions for the electronics onboard the rover and lander to work properly,” he told PTI.