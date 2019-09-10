Lufax adopts new role of data methods in wealth management

Speaking Lufax chief product officer Jeff Li shared insights about the roles of data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning in wealth management at the inaugural Greater China Alternative Investments and Alternative Data Conference organized by the Beryl Consulting Group and Global Tone Communication Technology (GTCOM).

"Lufax conducts its business completely online. Our interactions with customers are mainly achieved through mobile apps. This makes behavioural data all the more valuable and imperative," said Li.

Lufax leverages behavioural data generated from the use of its platform, as well as official and public data to formulate a multi-dimensional risk profile, where risk attitude, capacity, and appetite combine to inform the determination.

The system takes into consideration the biographical, financial, and lifestyle information customers voluntarily enter themselves to understand and anticipate their wants and needs and project their future investment paths.

"We take due diligence seriously and look deeply into the underlying assets of each fund, as well as the identity, skills, and style of the fund manager," said Li.

"Furthermore, we are vigilant to the regulation changes that pertain to the companies the fund invests in to better manage risks."

The application of artificial intelligence and machine learning allows Lufax to not only handle scale but also do so with finesse.