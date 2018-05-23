LTI posts sequential revenue rise of 6.2% in Q4

LTI, earlier known as Larsen & Toubro Infotech, posted a sequential rise of 6.2 percent in revenue in the fourth quarter, led by broad-based growth across all businesses.

LTI reported revenue of Rs 20,012 million, and net income of Rs 2,894 million, a growth of 2.3 percent from the previous quarter.

"It has been a very satisfying quarter and year. Digital revenue rose 42 percent year-on-year,” Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive of LTI, said in a telephonic interaction with Moneycontrol.

Jalona continues to see digital driving growth at the company. Digital revenues accounted for 33 percent of the overall revenue in the year.

Revenue from the analytics, AI & cognitive service line accounted for 10.7 percent during the quarter ended March 31, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 4 percent. Enterprise integration and mobility, which accounted for 6.8 percent of the revenue, grew 12.5 percent from the previous quarter.

North America remained the top market for LTI, with 66 percent revenue coming from the region. Revenue from Europe grew 9 percent sequentially, and accounted for 18.6 percent of overall revenue, while rest of the world grew 23 percent during the quarter and accounted for 7.4 percent of overall revenue.

With Europe being its second-largest market, LTI sees the upcoming data protection regulation in the European Union as an opportunity, Jalona said. "We invested in a customer (for GDPR) more than a year back, and today we have over ten customers being serviced in the region," he added.

The talent and skill requirements to comply with GDPR is across different areas- analytics, testing, partnerships with legal firms, tools and vertical-specific solutions, Jalona said.

LTI hired 3,100 people during the year, and will continue to hire similar numbers in the coming financial year, Jalona said.

The banking and financial services business- its biggest vertical by revenue- grew 24.5 percent during the year.

Going forward, the company will focus on areas of analytics, automation, experience, internet of things and cloud, Jalona said.