L&T Infotech opens new global delivery centre in Johannesburg, South Africa

Mid-size technology company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) has opened a global delivery centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a capacity of 250 seats, it said in a statement.

With an area of over 30,000 square feet, the center with will help the company expand its operations in South Africa across all sectors.

The center will provide solutions in the areas of big data, cloud, software as a service, Internet of Things, and digital transformation.

It also has a Mosaic Experience Center, which features a 24x7 command centre to monitor and support the infrastructure, network and security of customer operations.

"South Africa is a strategic growth market for us and this center underscores our intent to grow aggressively in this region leveraging local talent. We see significant opportunities to grow across banking and finance, manufacturing and energy & utilities sectors," said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President Sales and Executive Board Member, LTI.

The centre is located in the prime commercial area of Rosebank.

LTI has operations in 27 countries. It posted a sequential rise of 6.2 percent in revenue Rs 2,001 crore in the March quarter, led by broad-based growth across all businesses. Its net income came in at Rs 289.4 crore, 2.3 percent higher than in the previous quarter.