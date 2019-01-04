Love PUBG? Look forward to these 5 games in 2019

2018 has been a busy year for gamers, with the release of two significant massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs) — PUBG and Fortnite. While the battle royale-style games gained worldwide population and console makers struggled to make them console exclusive, other video game developers had their heads down over projects which are sure to create a buzz among gamers upon release. With that in mind, here is a list of games which are expected take the world by storm in 2019:

Acting as a last stand for erstwhile favourite developer BioWare, Anthem is the next venture after Mass Effect: Andromeda failed miserably, despite being a part of the Mass Effect lineage. Shrugging the disappointment, BioWare went all-in with their new project; a gamble with stakes as high as company closure. However, BioWare was extremely serious about nailing its next project, and Andromeda promises to be as such. It is set for release on February 22, 2019.

What seems like an ordinary zombie shooting game at first glance, Days Gone is an entirely new Intellectual Property (IP) from Sony Interactive Entertainment. With elements taken from the best of open-world games, Days Gone promises to give us a familiar, yet the refreshing feel of a post-apocalyptic open-world shooter game. Days Gone looks all set to deliver a combination of the ordinary and the new as we approach its long-awaited February 22, 2019 release date.

Ubisoft’s previous game changer, Tom Clancy’s The Division, changed not much but hands, from one disappointed player to another. Plagued with dull graphics, uninteresting in-game physics and repetitive gameplay, The Division missed its mark by a significant margin. However, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 launches on March 15, 2019, and from all indications, it'll be bigger, better, and more polished than its predecessor in practically every way.

The developer who gave us The Witcher series, CD Projekt Red is coming up with another masterpiece, Cyberpunk 2077. A classic RPG soaked in Projekt Red style, Cyberpunk 2077 is a spin-off of its namesake and predecessor, Cyberpunk 2020. Although a fixed release date is unknown, it would be safe to assume a June 2019 release.

No, I have not written the name wrong; and this is not a list of the past. The immensely popular Resident Evil series gave the world a gem of a game in the form of Resident Evil 2, back in the golden days of PS1. The most endearing and enjoyable factor of the game, however, was the chilly and eerie premise of Racoon City; something which was never addressed after that. Though further renditions of the game progressed technologically, loyal RE fans were dying to go back to the zombie-infested Racoon City. They’re finally about to get their wish, with the current-gen remake of Resident Evil 2 being launched on January 25, 2019.

This was a list of some of the most promising games of 2019. Which game enthralls the audience the most is yet to be seen.