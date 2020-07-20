Looking to upgrade to the latest Apple phone? Here's how you can buy an iPhone 11 for as low as Rs 55,000

The Apple iPhone SE (2020) offers users a value-added package by offering the best of Apple at a reasonable price. However, the iPhone SE’s design and limited battery life are not for everybody. For those looking to buy an iPhone 11 model, you will be pleased to know that you can now buy the vanilla iPhone 11 with a budget of little over 50K and here’s how.

First off, head on over to Amazon India. The e-commerce platform is hosting an Apple Days sale, where the iPhone 11 has received a Rs 5,000 price cut. Customers can get the Apple iPhone 11 64GB model for Rs 62,900, down from its revised price of Rs 68,300. Some colour variants, including the Green, Black and Red colour options are priced at Rs 63,900.

Add to this discount; Amazon is also offering a Rs 1,500 discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering up to Rs 9,750 off on exchange of an older phone. The ‘9,750’ number is inflated, you would have to exchange an iPhone Xs to get the full value of the exchange, and that seems unreasonable.

However, if you are on an older iPhone, like the iPhone 7 Plus or even on an older Android device like a OnePlus 5T, the price of the phone would further reduce to Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000. This would allow you to buy an iPhone 11 for as low as Rs 55,000.

At Rs 55,000, the iPhone 11 would only cost Rs 12,500 more than the iPhone SE (2020). It is worth noting that the iPhone 11 has significant improvements over the iPhone SE (2020). First off, you get a better design and a bigger battery. Despite being an excellent phone, the iPhone SE will struggle to get you through an entire day, while its design seems dated.

Moreover, the iPhone 11 offers a better display and a better screen-to-body ratio, offering more screen real estate. Lastly, the iPhone 11 also boasts a second ultra-wide camera. The overall gains you get when going from iPhone SE to iPhone 11 is more than worth the extra price.