Looking to buy a smartphone? Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale has some great offers lined up

Flipkart has announced that its Mobiles Bonanza sale will begin on February 17 and end on February 21. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts on flagship, mid-range and budget smartphones.

All transactions done with Axis Bank debit and credit cards will receive an additional 10-percent discount during the sale.

If you are looking to buy a smartphone, then there's no better time the Mobiles Bonanza sale.

In the Rs 15,000 category, Samsung Galaxy A50 and Vivo Z1 Pro are now available, starting from Rs 12,999 and Rs 11,990, respectively. The Vivo Z1x and Realme XT have also received price cuts and are now available from Rs 13,990 and Rs 14,999, respectively. If you want a stock Android experience, then the Moto G8 at Rs 11,999 and Xiaomi Mi A3 at Rs 11,999, both fit the bill. Additionally, Nokia has also dropped the price of its recent 7.2 handset, which will be priced at Rs 15,499 during the sale.

The under 30K smartphone space also has soem great offers with the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition available for Rs 26,990, which is a huge price cut from the original 40K price tag. Our review puts the Reno 10x Zoom Edition as one of the best performing smartphone cameras in 2019, on par and in some areas better than the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The best value flagship and our pick for best flagship killer of 2019, the Realme X2 Pro, will start from Rs 27,999, receiving a 2K price cut. The Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone will be available, starting from Rs 29,999 during the sale. Want the Google Pixel experience on a tight budget; then you’ll be pleased to know that the Pixel 3a series will go on sale as low as Rs 27,999. Samsung’s Galaxy S9 series is also available, starting from Rs 22,999.

If you are looking for a smartphone under 10000 rupees that won’t have problems while you game, then you’ll be pleased to know that the Oppo K1 will be available as low as Rs 9,990 and is our pick for the best smartphone under 10K during the sale.

The Redmi K20 Pro and Asus 6z are our picks for best smartphones under 25,000, the latter in particular offers the full flagship experience. Available for Rs 23,999, the Asus 6z provides one of the best selfie cameras in the industry, bloatware-free software and massive battery. At Rs 21,999, the Honor 20 is officially the cheapest smartphone with a flagship-grade chipset.