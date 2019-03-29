Looking for gaming laptop? These are our five top entry-level picks for under Rs 75,000

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-52 | Rs 75,990 | Intel Core i7-8750H |Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti | The Acer Nitro strikes the perfect balance between price and performance. One of the distinct advantages the Nitro holds against other entry-level laptops lies in its processor. The 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750H Coffee Lake CPU is seen on most high-end systems. This coupled with its 8GB of RAM and GTX 1050Ti GPU will offer 60 fps at FHD resolution on all the major E-sports titles. While Acer does have other models with lower price tags, the processor on this one makes splurging out a little extra worth your penny.