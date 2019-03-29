App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Looking for gaming laptop? These are our five top entry-level picks for under Rs 75,000

Acer, Asus and MSI top the list in terms of sheer value for money, while the HP and Lenovo struggle to keep up.

Carlsen Martin
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-52 | Rs 75,990 | Intel Core i7-8750H |Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti | The Acer Nitro strikes the perfect balance between price and performance. One of the distinct advantages the Nitro holds against other entry-level laptops lies in its processor. The 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750H Coffee Lake CPU is seen on most high-end systems. This coupled with its 8GB of RAM and GTX 1050Ti GPU will offer 60 fps at FHD resolution on all the major E-sports titles. While Acer does have other models with lower price tags, the processor on this one makes splurging out a little extra worth your penny.
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-52 | Rs 75,990 | Intel Core i7-8750H |Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti | The Acer Nitro strikes the perfect balance between price and performance. One of the distinct advantages the Nitro holds against other entry-level laptops lies in its processor. The 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750H Coffee Lake CPU is seen on most high-end systems. This coupled with its 8GB of RAM and GTX 1050Ti GPU will offer 60 fps at FHD resolution on all the major E-sports titles. While Acer does have other models with lower price tags, the processor on this one makes splurging out a little extra worth your penny.
MSI GF63 | Rs 74,990|8th Gen Intel core i7-8750H | GTX 1050 | The MSI GF63 gaming laptop does an excellent job in terms of performance with its 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750H Coffee Lake CPU and Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics card. Additionally, the GF63 boasts a lightweight and slim chassis, making it ideal for students by day and gamers by night. This entry-level laptop won’t have trouble dealing with E-sports titles. However, the plastic body and FHD display could use some work.
MSI GF63 | Rs 74,990|Intel Core i7-8750H | Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti | The MSI GF63 gaming laptop does an excellent job in terms of performance with its 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750H Coffee Lake CPU and Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics card. Additionally, the GF63 boasts a lightweight and slim chassis, making it ideal for students by day and gamers by night. This entry-level laptop won't have trouble dealing with E-sports titles. However, the plastic body and FHD display could use some work.
ASUS TUF FX504 |Rs 72,990 | Intel Core i7-8750H | Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti | Easily the best value for money laptop on the list, the Asus TUF gaming laptop offers excellent performance and audio quality. The laptop also incorporates improved thermal technology to run relatively cool under pressure. While the TN panel on the TUF can be a bit dim, it boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate, which should give you an edge in games that run at over 60 fps on the system.
ASUS TUF FX504 |Rs 72,990 | Intel Core i7-8750H | Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti | Easily the best value for money laptop on the list, the Asus TUF gaming laptop offers excellent performance and audio quality. The laptop also incorporates improved thermal technology to run relatively cool under pressure. While the TN panel on the TUF can be a bit dim, it boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate, which should give you an edge in games that run at over 60 fps on the system.
Lenovo Legion Y530 | Rs 75,568 | Intel Core i5-8300H | Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti | The Legion Y530 doesn’t quite match up to the rest with only equipping an Intel Core-i5 processor. However, it does deliver decent entry-level gaming performance and boasts a neat, travel-friendly design. Lenovo’s budget gaming laptop does feature a strong mix of performance and design but falls a bit short on value for money.
Lenovo Legion Y530 | Rs 75,568 | Intel Core i5-8300H | Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti | The Legion Y530 doesn't quite match up to the rest with only equipping an Intel Core-i5 processor. However, it does deliver decent entry-level gaming performance and boasts a neat, travel-friendly design. Lenovo's budget gaming laptop does feature a strong mix of performance and design but falls a bit short on value for money.
HP Pavilion Gaming | Rs 72,965 | Intel Core i5-8300H | Nvidia GTX 1050 | The HP Pavilion gaming laptop is an excellent entry-level machine for those who prefer using HP systems. Of all the laptops on this list, the Pavilion is the least impressive. Although HP doesn’t offer better models in their Pavilion series, they tend to offer similar specifications to other laptops on the list for a comparatively higher price.
HP Pavilion Gaming | Rs 72,965 | Intel Core i5-8300H | Nvidia GTX 1050 | The HP Pavilion gaming laptop is an excellent entry-level machine for those who prefer using HP systems. Of all the laptops on this list, the Pavilion is the least impressive. Although HP doesn't offer better models in their Pavilion series, they tend to offer similar specifications to other laptops on the list for a comparatively higher price.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 11:50 am

