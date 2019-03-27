App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls: Facebook to set up 24x7 response team

The social network’s election response team will operate from Singapore and work closely with the EC.

Moneycontrol News
Facebook will set up a response team for the Lok Sabha elections, to monitor objectionable content round the clock, according to a report in The Economic Times.

"The work that we are doing here is so important that we actually staffed a product team dedicated to the Indian elections over a year ago in the US," Samidh Chakrabarti, global director of product management for civic integrity at Facebook, told the newspaper.

The Election Commission of India (EC) recently said that its Model Code of Conduct will apply to social media also. It is also working on guidelines for political advertisements on social media.

The social network’s election response team will operate from Singapore and work closely with the EC.

"This is extremely unusual for a product team to have any part of their team dedicated to a specific country, let alone a specific event in a country. But we thought that was really important." Chakrabarti told the publication. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Facebook has previously set up election operating centres during elections in the US and Brazil.

Facebook's team in Delhi will receive inputs from the poll panel and other institutions and pass on the information to the election response centre in Singapore.

"And if something extremely complicated requires a change in product or critical decision making, it will be passed to the operation centre in Menlo Park California, if necessary. During the US elections, our operation centre was able resolve about 900 high priority issues. We wanted to build on this model and extend it globally." Chakrabarti said.

Facebook on March 26 launched two tools related to the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls – ‘Candidate Connect’ and ‘Share You Voted’.

‘Candidate Connect’ will see Lok Sabha candidates answering questions in 20-second videos. ‘Share You Voted’ feature will remind people to vote on the polling dates in their constituencies.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 10:32 am

tags #Facebook #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Technology

