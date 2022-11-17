Logi Dock all-in-one docking station launched in India: Check price, features and availability

Logitech has announced the Logi Dock in India. The Logi Dock is an all-in-one docking station to connect your accessories and peripherals, while simultaneously multitasking as a one-touch meeting controller and a built-in speakerphone.

Logi Dock Price in India

The Logi Dock price in India is set at Rs 55,000 without taxes. It will be available from December 2022 or January 2023. Logi Dock is available in two colours: Graphite and White.

Anand Lakshmanan, Head of B2B, India and Southwest Asia, said, "When the pandemic hit, we spent an incredible amount of time with our end users to understand their needs and pain points in a work-from-home world. In order to meet the gap created during the pandemic, we came up with a solution i.e., a disruptive, simple, and modern docking solution built-in with key collaboration features – Logi Dock.”

Logi Dock Features and Specifications

The Logi Dock provides a single connection point for multiple desktop devices. This all-in-one docking station has enough ports for up to five USB peripherals and up to two monitors. The Logi Dock also has a power port to charge your laptop, eliminating the need for a separate charger.

Logi Dock integrates with Logi Tune, an intuitive app that helps control and customise the experience of Logitech personal collaboration devices. The docking station can be combined with Logi Tune’s calendar integration to provide intelligent lighting cues to notify users when a meeting is about to start. It also comes with intuitive buttons to join, mute, turn the camera on/off2, and end calls, creating an effortless meeting experience. Logitech’s new all-in-one docking station features a high-quality audio experience with enterprise-grade sound. Users can also leverage the noise-cancelling microphones to use the device as a mic. Once meetings are concluded, the dock can also be used as a portable speaker for entertainment. Logi Dock has been certified to work with leading video conferencing platforms, providing one-touch meeting controls and enterprise-grade audio.

