Logi Dock all-in-one docking station launched in India: Check price, features and availability

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 04:10 PM IST

The Logi Dock price is set at Rs 55,000 in India without taxes

Logi Dock has been certified to work with leading video conferencing platforms, providing one-touch meeting controls and enterprise-grade audio.

Logitech has announced the Logi Dock in India. The Logi Dock is an all-in-one docking station to connect your accessories and peripherals, while simultaneously multitasking as a one-touch meeting controller and a built-in speakerphone.

Logi Dock Price in India

The Logi Dock price in India is set at Rs 55,000 without taxes. It will be available from December 2022 or January 2023. Logi Dock is available in two colours: Graphite and White.

Anand Lakshmanan, Head of B2B, India and Southwest Asia, said, "When the pandemic hit, we spent an incredible amount of time with our end users to understand their needs and pain points in a work-from-home world. In order to meet the gap created during the pandemic, we came up with a solution i.e., a disruptive, simple, and modern docking solution built-in with key collaboration features – Logi Dock.”

Logi Dock Features and Specifications 

The Logi Dock provides a single connection point for multiple desktop devices. This all-in-one docking station has enough ports for up to five USB peripherals and up to two monitors. The Logi Dock also has a power port to charge your laptop, eliminating the need for a separate charger.