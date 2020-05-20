Lockdown 4.0 | Flipkart, Amazon can now deliver smartphones, laptops, other non-essential items following new MHA guidelines

E-commerce websites can now begin delivery of non-essential items — including smartphones, laptops and other electronics — across several parts of the country.

The operations resumed after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) updated the lockdown 4.0 guidelines, which permitted e-commerce companies to deliver both essential and non-essential items.

There has been an increased demand for smartphones and laptops during the lockdown. However, consumers were unable to purchase electronic items as the government’s list of essential items did not include mobiles and laptops, etc.

Smartphone sales had resumed on May 4 after the government relaxed some lockdown rules for areas in Green and Orange zones. The new lockdown 4.0 guidelines extend these relaxations to more areas, which now includes Red zones as well. However, the ministry has given the states the authority to prohibit/ permit activities based upon the ground situation.

Delivery of non-essential items is still prohibited in areas marked as containment zones.

After the MHA’s announcement on May 17, several states have announced the updated guidelines that need to be followed during lockdown 4.0 ending on May 31. Offline availability of smartphones via retail stores is still not largely available as yet.

Customers can place orders for smartphones, laptops, accessories and other non-essential items as well on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon. The companies have already begun taking orders and begun deliveries as well. All delivery agents are required to abide by all safety guidelines including wearing a face mask or cover, use hand sanitiser, and handle all packages with care.

