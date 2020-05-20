App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown 4.0 | Flipkart, Amazon can now deliver smartphones, laptops, other non-essential items following new MHA guidelines

Delivery of non-essential items is still prohibited in areas marked as containment zones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

E-commerce websites can now begin delivery of non-essential items — including smartphones, laptops and other electronics — across several parts of the country.

The operations resumed after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) updated the lockdown 4.0 guidelines, which permitted e-commerce companies to deliver both essential and non-essential items.

There has been an increased demand for smartphones and laptops during the lockdown. However, consumers were unable to purchase electronic items as the government’s list of essential items did not include mobiles and laptops, etc. 

Close

Smartphone sales had resumed on May 4 after the government relaxed some lockdown rules for areas in Green and Orange zones. The new lockdown 4.0 guidelines extend these relaxations to more areas, which now includes Red zones as well. However, the ministry has given the states the authority to prohibit/ permit activities based upon the ground situation.

related news

Delivery of non-essential items is still prohibited in areas marked as containment zones.

After the MHA’s announcement on May 17, several states have announced the updated guidelines that need to be followed during lockdown 4.0 ending on May 31. Offline availability of smartphones via retail stores is still not largely available as yet.

Customers can place orders for smartphones, laptops, accessories and other non-essential items as well on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon. The companies have already begun taking orders and begun deliveries as well. All delivery agents are required to abide by all safety guidelines including wearing a face mask or cover, use hand sanitiser, and handle all packages with care.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic click here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 09:06 am

tags #Amazon #coronavirus #Ecommerce #Flipkart #gadgets #Lockdown 4.0 #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Wearing surgical masks significantly reduces COVID-19 spread, hamster tests show

Wearing surgical masks significantly reduces COVID-19 spread, hamster tests show

Vande Bharat Mission | Private airlines may repatriate Indians stuck abroad: Report

Vande Bharat Mission | Private airlines may repatriate Indians stuck abroad: Report

Liquor home delivery starts in Maharashtra

Liquor home delivery starts in Maharashtra

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.