Live streaming of video game events comes under spotlight after Jacksonville shooting

Live streaming of video game tournaments came under scrutiny/under spotlight on Sunday after a gunman opened fired during a "Madden" gaming event in Jacksonville, US, that fans were watching online. Two people were shot dead and 11 injured during the shooting.

The live feed of the Jacksonville event, was available on the internet, where the sound of multiple gunshots could be heard.

Live streaming of eSports events

Twitch and YouTube are two platforms where such gaming events, also known as eSports, are live streamed.

A report by USA Today, citing gaming research firm Newzoo has suggested that almost 380 million people worldwide will watch eSports in 2018, including 165 million enthusiasts.

Spectators from around the world can watch Twitch streams from their smartphones, tablets, computers and video game consoles like the Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation.

Viewers can also comment on the live streams and talk to the broadcasters and other viewers directly in real time.

eSport tournaments

Video game tournaments, or eSport tournaments are similar to conventional sporting events, with multiple players gathering to compete with each other.

Popular games such as Call of Duty and Fortnite are known to host such tournaments, bringing the gaming communities together, at one location.

Amazon bought Twitch for $1 billion in 2014. The eSports market globally, is expected to exceed $905 million in 2018, a rise of 38 percent from 2017.