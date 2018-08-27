App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Live streaming of video game events comes under spotlight after Jacksonville shooting

The live feed of the Jacksonville event, was available on the internet, where the sound of multiple gunshots could be heard.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Live streaming of video game tournaments came under scrutiny/under spotlight on Sunday after a gunman opened fired during a "Madden" gaming event in Jacksonville, US, that fans were watching online. Two people were shot dead and 11 injured during the shooting.

The live feed of the Jacksonville event, was available on the internet, where the sound of multiple gunshots could be heard.

Live streaming of eSports events

Twitch and YouTube are two platforms where such gaming events, also known as eSports, are live streamed.

related news

A report by USA Today, citing gaming research firm Newzoo has suggested that almost 380 million people worldwide will watch eSports in 2018, including 165 million enthusiasts.

Spectators from around the world can watch Twitch streams from their smartphones, tablets, computers and video game consoles like the Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation.

Viewers can also comment on the live streams and talk to the broadcasters and other viewers directly in real time.

eSport tournaments

Video game tournaments, or eSport tournaments are similar to conventional sporting events, with multiple players gathering to compete with each other.

Popular games such as Call of Duty and Fortnite are known to host such tournaments, bringing the gaming communities together, at one location.

Amazon bought Twitch for $1 billion in 2014. The eSports market globally, is expected to exceed $905 million in 2018, a rise of 38 percent from 2017.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 03:43 pm

tags #eSports #Technology #Trending News #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.