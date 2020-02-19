Lithium reserves, key for making electric vehicle batteries, discovered near Bengaluru

Reserves of Lithium, an important element in making batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), have been discovered near Bengaluru.

According to an ETAuto report, the rare metal was discovered in a small patch of land surveyed in the Southern Karnataka district of Mandya, which is 100 km from Bengaluru.

The report noted that at least 14,100 tonnes of lithium reserves have been discovered as per Atomic Minerals Directorate.

"The present data provides a total estimation of available Li2O as about 30,300 tonnes over an area of 0.5 km x 5 km, which works out to about 14,100 tonnes of lithium metal," N Munichandraiah, Emeritus Professor at the Indian Institute of Science and an expert on battery technologies, told the publication.

The report noted that currently, all the lithium is imported in the country. India’s imports of lithium batteries tripled to $1.2 billion in FY19 as compared to $384 million in FY17. The country has set up Khanij Bidesh India to source and acquire mines in Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile.

The report quoted Rahul Walawalkar, president of India Energy Storage Alliance says, “We have not explored so far whether we have adequate reserves of lithium because of concerns of radioactivity. We don’t know the potential.”