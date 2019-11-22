Lisa Fiondella joins Finastra as Chief Data Officer

Finastra has hired Lisa Fiondella as Chief Data Officer to lead its comprehensive data strategy, including how data collected through the FusionFabric.cloud platform and various cloud-based solutions, can be best utilized. She will be responsible for developing a data product roadmap and manage the process of bringing new data products to market.

"Data is an underused asset and a key source of competitive advantage," said Eli Rosner, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Finastra. "We're committed to unlocking that advantage for our clients and have made great strides in this area, including the recent launch of our Fusion Mortgagebot Data Insights solution. Under Lisa's guidance, we will be able identify new and exciting ways to leverage data to benefit our customers."

Lisa brings with her an extensive background spanning data, analytics, financial services, product management, product development, marketing, sales and operations. She most recently served as Vice President of Analytic Products for Experian, where she was responsible for developing analytic products harnessing vast data assets and advanced analytics, including machine learning and AI.