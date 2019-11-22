App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lisa Fiondella joins Finastra as Chief Data Officer

She recently served as Vice President of Analytic Products for Experian, where she was responsible for developing analytic products.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finastra has hired Lisa Fiondella as Chief Data Officer to lead its comprehensive data strategy, including how data collected through the FusionFabric.cloud platform and various cloud-based solutions, can be best utilized. She will be responsible for developing a data product roadmap and manage the process of bringing new data products to market.

"Data is an underused asset and a key source of competitive advantage," said Eli Rosner, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Finastra. "We're committed to unlocking that advantage for our clients and have made great strides in this area, including the recent launch of our Fusion Mortgagebot Data Insights solution. Under Lisa's guidance, we will be able identify new and exciting ways to leverage data to benefit our customers."

Lisa brings with her an extensive background spanning data, analytics, financial services, product management, product development, marketing, sales and operations. She most recently served as Vice President of Analytic Products for Experian, where she was responsible for developing analytic products harnessing vast data assets and advanced analytics, including machine learning and AI.

Close
"Access to high quality data and advanced analytics are essential to financial institutions, providing insight into customer profitability, channel preferences and overall financial needs," said Lisa. "The breadth of Finastra's solutions available via the cloud, as well as the firm's ongoing cloud strategy means there is a wealth of data to be mined and utilized. I am excited to tap into this resource to create new solutions and identify new opportunities for our clients."

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 08:17 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.