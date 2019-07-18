Linode opens new data center in India

Linode, an independent open cloud provider, opened its newest data center in Mumbai, India. The data center expands the company's global footprint to one of the fastest growing developer and technology regions in the world. The new data center is Linode's tenth worldwide.

In launching its Mumbai data center, Linode offers the region's five million developers and the organizations they support a more affordable and local alternative to hyperscale providers currently serving the Indian market.

"We built Linode to democratize cloud computing, to make it more accessible to more people and to do so at price points that make it more affordable than what's currently available to them," said Christopher Aker, founder and CEO of Linode. "Our entry into the Indian market opens the door for a wave of new innovation previously closed off to a significant number of developers and businesses in India."

India is second only to China as the largest and fastest growing cloud services market in the Asia Pacific. The country's public cloud services market was measured at $1.8 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2020.

Linode Mumbai was built using the company's latest server builds and Next Generation Network (NGN) and connects directly to Linode's global fiber backbone. Customers in India and the wider developer community can now benefit from the best price-to-performance offering in the industry, allowing them to reduce latency and improve performance by running workloads closer to home.